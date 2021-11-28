ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javid backs Johnson to lead party into next election

 4 days ago
The Health Secretary has backed Boris Johnson to lead the Conservatives into the next election amid concerns over the Prime Minister’s handling of the party in recent weeks.

Sajid Javid said the Prime Minister is “absolutely” still an election winner because “we are delivering on our promises”.

When asked on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday if Mr Johnson would lead the Conservatives into the next election, Mr Javid replied: “Yes”.

Sajid Javid has given has backing to Boris Johnson (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked if Mr Johnson is still an election winner, Mr Javid said: “Yes, absolutely, and let me tell you why: Because we are delivering on our promises.”

There have been reports the Tory whips believe a number of MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson to Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the backbench 1922 Committee – although they remain far short of the 54 required under party rules to trigger a vote on his leadership.

Mr Johnson has had a difficult few weeks which began with his botched attempt to overhaul the Commons standards rules for MPs leading to renewed accusations of Tory “sleaze”.

That was followed by criticisms that long-awaited announcements on rail improvements for the North and Midlands and the funding of adult social care in England failed to match previous promises.

And a speech to the CBI in which Mr Johnson mislaid part of his text and talked about his visit to the Peppa Pig World theme park was widely criticised.

