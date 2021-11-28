Men of War II Preview – Return to a Classic

Men of War II is coming. For those unfamiliar with series, it's surprisingly long-running. It started with Soldiers: Heroes of World War II in 2004 (developed by Best Way and published by Codemasters) and then Faces of War (published by Ubisoft). However, the rights of those titles were held...
I've always found it hard to get excited about the Men Of War series. This is admittedly partly down to the name. Short of outright calling your game "War", Men Of War is about as generic a title as you can get for a video game. And I think this was at least partly reflective of the games behind it. Men Of War has generally delivered dependable real-time tactics games, but the series has never excited me in the way that, say, Relic's Company Of Heroes does.
1C Entertainment and Best Way have announced WW2 real time strategy sequel Men of War II coming to PC next year. This sequel promises new units, locations, campaigns and game-modes compared to the 2009 original. Naturally, there’ll also be plenty of new features, including a new Front Line mechanic that will show the push and pull of skirmishes. Elsewhere, a Direct Vision feature will allow commanders to focus on one unit specifically for tactical manoeuvres.
Men of War II is an action-packed RTS set on the frontlines of World War II with stunning visuals. This upcoming game in the Men of War series provides updated graphics and smooth gameplay as players battle to push the frontline further into enemy territory. With a focus on historical accuracy and fast-paced gameplay, Men of War II will pit players against each other in PVP matches or cooperative modes as teams work together to take down enemy units.
1C Entertainment has announced their new game Men of War II, and released a trailer to go along with it. The trailer gives us a look at some of the gameplay, and some of the units that we will be able to command. The trailer starts off with a cinematic,...
Total War: WARHAMMER II is the sequel to Total War: WARHAMMER. It is a turn-based real-time tactics video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. Here’s how you can play the game on your Linux system. Getting Total War: WARHAMMER II working on Linux. Total War: WARHAMMER II,...
2016’s Hyper Light Drifter didn’t reinvent any wheels, but it was a stylish, mechanically-sound Legend of Zelda homage and a generally promising debut for California-based developer Heart Machine and its founder Alx Preston. Over five years later, Heart Machine and Preston return with Solar Ash, a game that shares some aesthetic qualities with Hyper Light Drifter while boldly forging ahead with a fully 3D world, more ambitious story, and a focus on traversal and exploration over combat.
KOEI TECMO and Omega Force have revealed the latest details on Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires. Alongside it, they also have announced a demo for the game that will be available to Western players. The demo will be available on a yet-to-be-announced date. What's more, a Stadia version of the game has been confirmed.
The new History Channel docuseries, “The Toys That Built America,” premiering Sunday (Nov. 29) at 9 p.m., uncovers the surprising history of iconic products such as the Slinky, Silly Putty, Matchbox cars, slingshots and board games (including Monopoly). “Doing this through the lens of history is important because these American...
ORLANDO — For a lot of casual moviegoers, the idea of a film about the horrors of World War 2 and the Holocaust would probably mean Schindler’s List, Sophie’s Choice, or The Diary Of Anne Frank. Samm Deighan is having none of it. “While there are many, many mainstream World...
A new Triangle Strategy trailer has been shared online today, focusing on one of the game's characters. The new trailer, which is the first one in the Character & Story trailer series, focuses on Roland Glenbrook, the son of King Regna of Glenbrook. The trailer also features some new, never seen before gameplay, so it is a good look even for those who do not speak Japanese.
DNF Duel looks to have ramped up its development process and rate of work. Only last week, the project’s developers have shown that the game indeed still exists, and showcased a brand-new trailer to go with it. DNF Duel, for those not aware, is a brand-new project being worked on...
Aliens: Fireteam Elite wrapped up its first season of content some time ago, with its first Season, Phalanx. It had three DLC packs, with new weapons and cosmetics for players to enjoy. And given that it was called Season 1, one could assume that Season 2 isn’t far behind. That’s...
Sons of the Forest, the follow-up to the open world first-person survival horror game The Forest, has been delayed from its original late 2021 release window. Developer Endnight Games announced that it'll be released on May 20th, 2022. We don't know much about Sons of the Forest yet, but the...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Paul Madden was like a lot of young Americans during World War II. He felt like he needed to do his part. And so he volunteered for the Army in 1943. A jar at his Shreve Island home holds seashells and sand from Omaha Beach, Normandy, France, along with a picture of Paul on a return trip many years after the war.
For decades, pilot Joe Moser didn’t talk about what had happened to him during World War II. That’s because when he came home from the war in Europe, nobody believed him. His story began on August 13, 1944, when Moser, who flew P-38 Lightnings as a lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, was on his 44th combat mission over occupied France. After being hit by enemy fire, he bailed out of his burning plane and, despite assistance from local farmers who tried to hide him, was soon captured by German soldiers. He was taken to the infamous Fresnes Prison near Paris where political prisoners had been housed since Nazi occupation began, and days later, found himself crammed onto a noxious and overcrowded cattle car heading east.
Nintendo has rolled out Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Update 1.1.2, offering various fixes. Another patch for both versions of the remake has been released for the Nintendo Switch. Based on the official release notes, as supplied by Nintendo, the update appears to be a minor one with the notes only mentioning “some” fixes. According to Nintendo, the new update for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining includes various fixes that will result in “more pleasant gameplay”.
The PlayStation version of Deep Rock Galactic has been announced. Deep Rock Galactic’s been on PC and Xbox for a bit of time now, and for the past year, it’s been critically acclaimed, with over three million users across both platforms and attaining several awards. The game’s premise is rather...
Moss: Book II has been confirmed to have a new launch window. The game is set to launch at some point during Spring 2022 according to the game's developer, Polyarc. Polyarc can now share with the world that players’ adventures with the beloved hero Quill will continue next year and will be able to experience the adventure in PlayStation VR.
On September 4, a team of 14 deepwater divers set off on a ship from Poland to explore a WWII-era shipwreck lying under 300 feet of water at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Their goal was the German cargo ship SS Karlsruhe, which remains almost intact despite having been sunk by Allied bombs in 1945. “We have been looking for this wreck for over a year, and when we finally found it we realized it could be the most interesting undiscovered story from the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” the lead diver, Tomasz Stachura, told reporters at the start of the mission.
The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 will go under the hammer at the weekend with five other weapons that belonged to the French emperor, US auctioneers announced.
The lot, which will be put up for auction from December 3 to 5 by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, is valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million.
The sword, with its scabbard, is the "crown jewel" of the collection, said the auctioneers, who will host the sale both in person and online.
The weapon was made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet, who was director of the state arms factory in Versailles.
Comments / 0