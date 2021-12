The cost of solar power has fallen 90% in the last decade, making solar the cheapest form of energy production per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This opens the gateway for solar power to expand significantly over the next decade, with the investment opportunity in the industry still early. No longer is there a cost/benefit trade-off between "green" renewable energy and energy produced by fossil fuels. Nonetheless, governments worldwide are still planning for subsidies and incentives to expand the use of solar to obtain mass adoption.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO