ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Lab Work @ Hollywood Improv Lab (in LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 5 days ago

Masks are required for entry and...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomedybureau.com

Cagematch 2121 (in NYC)

The year is 2121, and the world government has outlawed the only weapon strongest to defeat them: IMPROV. In the ashes of the Gristedes basement, the Rebellion hosts a tournament to find the only thing that can save us: THE PERFECT IMPROV TEAM!. Each week, we bring two improv teams...
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

Tragic Magic (in NYC)

What happens when comedians, who have never done magic before, attempt to perform full acts for the first time in front of a live audience? Tragedy ensues. Join viral magician John Stessel and Sylvie Borschel as they bring in four comedians to dazzle the crowd. Doors 9:00 PM ET, show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improv#Hollywood
thecomedybureau.com

Comedy at the Manor (in LA)

Starting Dec 2, every Thursday night come watch the best stand ups from LA & across the country in the speakeasy below York Manor. Don’t miss our inaugural show ft. @glittercheese @ihatejoelkim @broccolihouse @theashleyray & more!. Show at 9pm PT, doors at 8pm PT. Tix are only $10 online/$15 door.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Patrick Keane & Acquaintances (near LA)

Patrick Keane (seen on The Late Late Show, Comedy Central) presents a night of OC comedy legends, featuring Duke Fightmaster, Chris Edwards, Marc Kravitz, Joe Eurell & “The Cass Man” Evan Cassidy. Starts 9PM PT.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecomedybureau.com

IMPRO(vs)TANDUP (in NYC)

IMPRO(vs)TANDUP brings the best improvisers and stand-up comedians together for a cross-discipline cagematch (not really): Improvisers and stand ups do what they do best and then switch places to try their hand at the other. Improv from NightCap (Ben Rameaka, Monique Moses, Molly Thomas, Lydia Hensler, and Doug Moe!) Stand...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lottery
thecomedybureau.com

Hags (in LA)

CRISTELA ALONZO (Netflix, Music To My Ears) MARY LYNN RAJSKUB (24, It’s Alway Sunny) *****This show is COVID compliant and will require masks and proof of vaccination. No exceptions. ******
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

A NIGHT OF IMPROV with LEROY featuring PONY (in LA)

Leroy is back with another show, and we’ve got our old friends PONY joining us! We’ll each do an improv set and we’ll all share a few laughs along the way – what could be better than that?. FEATURING. LEROY: Aman Adumer, Mary Anthony, Kimia Behpoornia, Josh Brekhus, Dayna LoBosco,...
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Dynamic Banter LIVE (in NYC)

Close your eyes and the picture the last time you laughed so hard with your friends you couldn’t breathe. That’s what Dynamic Banter is like. Not for you though, for Mike and Steve. You’re just there listening. At the end of each episode we all have 100 new inside jokes together.That’s the Dynamic Banter podcast. In all honesty, there’s no good reason for you to listen to Dynamic Banter, but a lot of people do and they seem to really enjoy it for some reason. Mike and Steve would like to officially invite you to the DB party but will 100% understand if you’ve got something else going on. This is Dynamic Banter with Mike Falzone and Steve Zaragoza.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Jen Kirkman: OK, Gen-X Album Taping (in NYC)

Jen Kirkman has not performed in Brooklyn since 2019 – that’s all about to change! Catch a residency of five shows where one of those nights (…Or a little of all, who cares! You don’t need to know!) Jen will be recording her latest comedy album “Ok, Gen-X” to be released in 2022. This is Jen’s only headlining tour date in 2021 and her first since hiding in her home all of 2020 .
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: The Cooties (in LA) 12/3

When it comes to musical comedy, especially in LA, it’s harder to have much more fun than you can have with the sweet harmonies and pure absurdity of The Cooties. Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz, and Jacob Jeffries together make up for such a subversive power pop trio that we’ve enjoyed so thoroughly throughout the years, whether it be on stage or when going through their music video collection for the umpteenth time.
MUSIC
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Moon Goon’s Hallmark Christmas Movie in 4D (in LA) 12/8

The 4D Movie Experience is usually relegated to movies of the Fast & Furious persuasion as such films have ample opportunity to rumble seats and blow air on the back of your neck in addition to have HD surround sound. That said, wouldn’t it be kind of great, especially during...
MOVIES
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: The Jackie and Laurie Show LIVE (in NYC) 1/16

At this point, The Jackie & Laurie Show is a comedy institution for how insight it gives into every facet of comedy throughout the decades and the present through the lens of two of best comedians working today, Jackie Kashian and Laurie Kilmartin. Also, their friendship through the pod is one of the most dynamic and entertaining we’ve listened to (no matter how chippy it might get).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 88: Dave Ross & Rededicating Yourself to Comedy

Dave Ross is pretty much as cherished of a fixture in the LA comedy scene as one can be. Holy Fuck, WOMEN, Suicide Buddies, What’s it Called, and, of course, Good Heroin are just a few of the things that Dave has made over the last decade and change and left an indelible mark in comedy. So, Ross joins the Field Report this week to talk his mental/emotional/spiritual journey in both coming up in comedy in the 2010s and coming back to it out of lockdown. This conversation really spotlights the artistry in comedy and the sort of dedication and humility (on top of being funny) that comedy really requires.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy