The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat play in an inter-conference battle on Monday. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Nuggets-Heat prediction and pick. The Nuggets and Heat enter play on Monday heading in different directions. Denver has lost six straight with Nikola Jokic out due to injury, in addition to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. also already being out. Miami on the other hand has won six of their last eight games. Jokic is questionable to make his return to the lineup Monday in Miami, so that will obviously be a huge factor in regards to who comes out on top. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are questionable for the Heat, so keep an eye on that as well. The Heat come into Monday’s contests as strong favorites on their home floor.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO