ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

The roots of Thanksgiving and why we give thanks

By Guest Columnist
Ironton Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving, for me the last 40 years, has centered around Terri’s home spun palate pleasing feasts reminiscent of a Norman Rockwell painting that would make Paula Dean jealous!. The beauty of Thanksgiving however is more than a meal. The roots of our nation’s own season of Thanksgiving seem to...

www.irontontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Editorial: On this day, we give thanks for our many blessings

Giving thanks is a central part of most religions. Indeed, the American celebration of Thanksgiving that we trace (accurately or not) to 1621, that was first officially declared by George Washington and made permanent by Abraham Lincoln and later enshrined in law by the Congress was conceived as a religious holiday — although with a far different meaning than the traditional period of prayerful fasting that defined the thanksgiving that the Pilgrims brought with them from England.
RELIGION
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: As we give thanks, pray for those enduring hardships

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. Time set apart to focus our attention on things that we should be thankful for and then to give thanks for them. Well, this week being thankful takes on a special meaning as we have seen recent events that are far from things to be thankful for.
RELIGION
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Giving thanks as we slowly embrace a return to normalcy

For the first time in two years, Thanksgiving has a sense of normalcy to it. The pandemic continues, but the risks — thanks to the miracle of vaccines — seem far more manageable. That alone is reason to give thanks as we gather with family and friends. Our modern gladiators...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Winslow
Person
Christ
Person
Norman Rockwell
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Clinton Herald

Today, we are thankful for those who give

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we often are asked what we are thankful for. It’s an easy answer for us: We are thankful for the many heroes in our community who donate to help others, with no expectation of payback. We are wrapping up our 13th Great food Drive –...
CLINTON, IA
Main Line Media News

Commentary: Giving thanks that we can beat COVID

My family used to take a long-weekend trip with another family every March. During our March 2020 trip, on our last day, we heard that schools would be closing for two weeks. A hard look at the tea leaves suggested that it would probably be longer. Knowing that we were facing an uncertain stretch where our children would not be seeing each other in school or at sports, and our casual get-togethers and carpooling and catch-up times in the driveway were going to be halted, we made a spur of the moment decision to take the long way home, stretching out the remaining hours before returning home to a quarantine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGUN 9

Truly Nolen: which bugs we can be thankful for and why!

As Fall begins, two pests normally spotted this time of year are beginning to crawl around town. Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina is here to explain two particular pests and provide some do-it-yourself tips on how to combat them. In addition, Anthony will talk about how some of the positions the company is hiring for locally.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Pilgrims#Native American#Christian#Indians#The Congressional Record
The Star Press

Michael Hicks: A time to give thanks for all we have

Thanksgiving is upon us again, bringing to mind the pilgrim story. That is a fine tale of religious refugees, which is probably the most enduring and evocative American experience. But rightly understood, the American Thanksgiving comes to us from Abraham Lincoln. It was made by his proclamation of Oct. 3, 1863, while the Gettysburg dead were still being gathered, on an autumn day in the shadow of our nation’s darkest hour. If Mr. Lincoln could find reason to call us together for a day of gratitude, we can now have no cause to do otherwise.
FESTIVAL
The Free Press

Kinston officials and residents reflect on why they are thankful on Thanksgiving

Once again, it’s time for family, friends and neighbors to gather to experience good times and reminisce about old ones. For a nation divided politically and still in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic caused by COVID-19, the Free Press asked several members of the community what has made them feel thankful as we enter the holiday season and 2021 begins to wind down.
KINSTON, NC
PennLive.com

Harrisburg synagogue gives thanks to first responders with Thanksgiving meal

For the 21st consecutive year, members of Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg provided first responders who were on duty in Harrisburg with a Thanksgiving meal. At 11:30 a.m., as first responders from different Harrisburg locations gathered at the city’s Bureau of Fire - Station 1, the synagogue began passing out plates loaded with turkey, stuffing, green beans, and more.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Storm Lake Times

Think of what we have been through, and give thanks

Thank goodness for a Thanksgiving break. There’s been so much huffing and puffing it’s time to take a deep cleansing breath and take stock in where we have been. Honestly, I cannot remember last Thanksgiving. The last 20 months are a surreal blur of gray, punctuated by profound bursts of hope. The newspaper nearly went broke. Air ambulances chopped overhead. There were riots in the streets. Insurrections at the capitols of Minnesota, Michigan and the United States. Democracy was under attack.
STORM LAKE, IA
Gazette

EDITORIAL: We must give thanks in this era of chaos

This year’s Thanksgiving comes as giving thanks seems awkward. By unvetted outward appearances, the United States can seem like a hellhole of racial division and economic disparity. As Americans gather for the feast that kicks off a holiday season of Christmas, Hanukkah, Las Posadas, winter solstice, Kwanzaa, and more, we must acknowledge what we should not be thankful for:
RELIGION
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' niece Meena, 37, pens Washington Post op-ed telling parents to 'teach anti-racism at home' by saying the US was founded by white supremacists, reading Nikole Hannah-Jones and joining her book club

Kamala Harris' niece Meena has said parents can teach 'anti-racism at home' by telling their children the U.S. was founded by white supremacists and by filling their bookshelves with the works of 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones. In a Washington Post op/ed published Tuesday night, Harris detailed how parents can...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy