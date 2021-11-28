Coming to HBO Max in December 2021

Birds of Prey's uncut version will be returning to HBO Max after the fan outcry on social media this weekend. Viewers discovered the cable TV edit of the movie was up on the service, and worries of censorship flooded Twitter. However, an HBO Representative told ScreenRant that it was just a mistake. Somehow, the cable version of the Harley Quinn film found its way onto the service instead of the theatrical version. HBO Max says that it will repost the older version to maintain consistency. For a day on social media though, the conversation around this movie exploded. Screenshots of Birds of Prey were popping up with increased frequency. (Giving viewers an interesting look into what has to be changed to get an R-rated movie onto network television.) Older fans are well-aware of the clever tricks to get that rating down, but a lot of people seemed surprised by the blurring and vocal edits to get rid of some cursing. In the end, it was just a bizarre mistake that fans are happy to not have to worry about any longer.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO