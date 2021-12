Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rod Sampson, owner of Batteries Plus. The new Batteries Plus location is locally owned and operated by Rod Sampson and his daughter, Jessica DeAssiz. Sampson, who is a process engineer by trade, wanted to apply his experience in manufacturing and engineering to help his community with their own technical problems. He will oversee the business while continuing his current career, and DeAssiz will manage the day-to-day operations of the store.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO