Offering hope, comfort, and healing this Advent

Growing up as a Southern Baptist, I never celebrated Advent. I don’t remember even having an Advent calendar around. You know, the ones with chocolate behind the little doors? After Thanksgiving, we launched straight into Christmas. However, when I became an Episcopalian, I was introduced to Advent not as a countdown to Christmas, but as a time set apart for waiting, preparation, and hope. At first, this idea wasn’t particularly meaningful to me. Advent was just a fancy word used to talk about that hurried time leading up to Christmas Day. The weeks were spent shopping for the perfect gift for my mother or attending yet another Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. There wasn’t much waiting, nor was there much slow and deliberate reflection on just what Christmas means beyond the cellophane and candy canes.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO