Religion

Offering hope, comfort, and healing this Advent

By Karen Lampe
ministrymatters.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” Isaiah 9:2. Years ago our Advent series was entitled, “It was NOT a Silent Night.” At the time we were trying to address the felt needs and...

www.ministrymatters.com

Evening Star

Life and Family Services offers hope, resources

KENDALLVILLE — The one constant has been love. Where can an expectant mother or young mother turn for help? Life and Family Services. Each year, the philanthropic organization serves approximately 200-250 young women, young fathers and even grandparents who have custody. The organization has seen its share of changes during...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
waxahachiesun.com

Column: Adversity in Advent: The only hope in hopeless times

Jesus came. I often think about how much worse our world would be if he didn’t come. Jesus came to us in the midst of adversity. Oddly, Jesus will return to a world still struggling with and in adversity. Around 690 B.C. in Jerusalem these words were uttered: “Therefore the...
RELIGION
ftc.co

Isaiah’s Hope of Dawn: An Advent Reflection for the Weary

Recently I was working my way through portions of Isaiah in order to shape my prayers of intercession. As I read the following passage, so much seemed similar to our current headlines around the globe. I felt a genuine heaviness as I prayed and considered what this passage speaks to. Yet there was also something that surprised me––something that proved to be quite hope-giving. Beginning in Isaiah 8:11, the prophet declares:
RELIGION
wbco.com

Good Hope Lutheran to light up for Advent

BUCYRUS – Good Hope Lutheran Church in Bucyrus is ushering in the Christmas Season with a special gift of its own – a service of lights. The church, 129 West Charles Street, will hold Advent Services on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8, and 15 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The public is invited to attend the services, which will be held using the “Holden Evening Prayer.”
BUCYRUS, OH
ministrymatters.com

Public Prayers for Advent & Christmas 3

Great God of promise, you have come to us in Christ whose birth the angels sing! Your glory has appeared, and we have seen it together! You have anointed us with your Holy Spirit and we are filled with joy!. We confess we need help changing our hearts and lives....
RELIGION
thewashingtondailynews.com

Advent-the season of expectation and hope

Growing up as a Southern Baptist, I never celebrated Advent. I don’t remember even having an Advent calendar around. You know, the ones with chocolate behind the little doors? After Thanksgiving, we launched straight into Christmas. However, when I became an Episcopalian, I was introduced to Advent not as a countdown to Christmas, but as a time set apart for waiting, preparation, and hope. At first, this idea wasn’t particularly meaningful to me. Advent was just a fancy word used to talk about that hurried time leading up to Christmas Day. The weeks were spent shopping for the perfect gift for my mother or attending yet another Ugly Sweater Christmas Party. There wasn’t much waiting, nor was there much slow and deliberate reflection on just what Christmas means beyond the cellophane and candy canes.
WASHINGTON, NC
Delaware County Daily Times

Harry’s Hands To Help and Heal offers lifeline of support and help

GLENOLDEN—Jen Babe’s life changed forever Oct. 5, 2020. Harry Babe, her husband of 23 years, committed suicide. In the past year, while trying to deal with losing the love of her life and the tragedy of his untimely death, the grieving wife founded Harry’s Hands To Help and Heal, a community nonprofit, aimed to end the stigma of mental illness and suicide, and to help Delaware County residents affected by suicide. Based at the First Presbyterian Church of Glenolden, 2 S. Chester Pike, Harry’s Hands serves as a safe haven for anyone at risk for committing suicide and for the family members and friends who are left to navigate life after a loved one succumbs to suicide.
GLENOLDEN, PA
Sidney Daily News

Teklamariam to share Advent message of hope

SIDNEY — Damtew Teklamariam will be making his first trip to Sidney and even Ohio for that matter next weekend. While he will not be the first person from his native Ethiopia to visit Sidney, the journey he took to get here certainly ranks among the most unique. Teklamariam grew...
SIDNEY, OH
ministrymatters.com

Supporting Families this Advent: Should You Make a Switch?

Now that the COVID vaccine is available to children, 5 years and older, notice that some churches express expectations to get back to business as usual, with the full schedule of programming and events. And just in time for the holidays!. As the Intergenerational Discipleship Coordinator for the Great Plains...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
resourceumc.org

West Virginia laity offer 2021 Advent devotionals

Advent is just days away! This time of year reminds me of hope and peace with its sparkling lights, manger scenes, and Christmas carols. For many of us, there is much love and joy from the end of November to early January. How will you lean into Advent? I'd like...
RELIGION
Itemlive.com

She wants her kids to stay kids

Watching one’s young children grow up is never easy. Watching them grow up in times of strife can sometimes feel like too much to take. A local mother wanted to The post She wants her kids to stay kids appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Athens Daily Review

Pregnancy Center offers hope

Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, a valuable new resource, will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at 610 Maryland Dr. Ste. A in Athens. The center is a long awaited dream and answer to prayer for several in the area. "A small group of people had been praying about...
ATHENS, TX
FanSided

Target advent calendars offer a tasty holiday countdown

While the holiday table might be set, holiday shopping lists are growing. Luckily, the Target advent calendars are a gift that keeps giving all season long. The joy and delight of opening that little door every day makes the season even merrier. Which Target advent calendars should top your shopping list?
SHOPPING
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
sghs.org

Delivering Hope and Healing

Serious injuries and illnesses, such as car accidents, stroke or recovering from surgery, can inhibit a person’s quality of life. Whether they enjoy recreational sports and keeping up with the kids, or simply an independent lifestyle, such activities can be painful, and even impossible, without the proper treatment. The Outpatient Rehabilitation team at Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus and Senior Care Center-St. Marys stand ready to assist patients of all ages regain strength, mobility and health, so patients can get back to what matters most: living.
ADVOCACY

