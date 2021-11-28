ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming chair Black Friday deals 2021: Save up to £74 on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Black Friday ’s main event has finally landed and with it you can expect to see a huge range of deals and discounts on all sorts of tech , including gaming chairs.

Available in all shapes and sizes, they are generally split into three categories. The first resemble race-car seats and are mounted to the wheels of a conventional office chair, ready to be rolled up to your desk and gaming PC.

The second type of gaming chair sits directly on the floor, and is better-suited to console gaming on a television. Being so low, they put gamers at the perfect height for playing with a gamepad in front of the big screen.

Lastly, there are more specialist chairs designed for racing games. These often have mounts for steering wheels, pedals and gear shifters, and in some cases even allow for a console, speakers and television or monitor to be attached, creating an all-in-one system.

Running through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech , toys , gaming , home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

AutoFull gaming chair: Was £249.99, now £175.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4Wzm_0d8QrAYK00

We’ve found a set of great deals on AutoFull gaming chairs from Amazon . These are like the first chairs mentioned above, with their bucket seat design and base with five wheels.

The deal varies depending on the colour of chair, with discounts ranging from 13 to 30 per cent. The latter lowers the price from £249.99 to £175.99, saving you an impressive £74.

The AutoFull gaming chair spins 360 degrees, rocks by up to 25 degrees and has a back that can be locked into place at any angle between 90 and 155 degrees. The chair has a gas lift system for adjusting the height, and a cushion that is 11cm thick.

The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in December 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
