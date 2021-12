It’s difficult to look at the quarterback of a 5-5 team and say he belongs near the top of the MVP conversation, but on the other hand, Cousins has played as well or better than any quarterback in the league this year, and with worse pass protection than pretty much any other QB MVP contender. So yes, he should be in the MVP conversation at this point, although I’m not holding my breath for any consensus among pundits, sportswriters and fans to emerge... partly because of the 5-5 team record, but also because Kirk just doesn’t get the respect he deserves at this point in his career, playing as well as he has.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO