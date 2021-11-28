ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: November 28, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the...

williamsonsource.com

Williamson Source

The Factory at Franklin to Host the Holiday Spirits Cocktail Festival

Deck the halls and get ready to rock around the Christmas Tree at the third annual Holiday. Spirits Cocktail Festival on December 3, 2021. Attendees will enjoy three hours of yuletide-inspired cocktail samples from premium liquor brands while enjoying a wintery wonderland. A DJ will be spinning Christmas tunes while black and white Christmas classic films stream on the walls. Santa will be there too.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source – School of Rock

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Angie and Kelly McCreight, owners of School of Rock in Nashville, Franklin, and soon-to-be-open Mount Juliet. The McCreight’s started School of Rock in Franklin ten years after seeing an ad for a School of Rock franchise. With their children taking an interest in music, they decided to open their first location in Franklin. From there, they opened Nashville and shared with us they will open a Mount Juliet location in early 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Local Students Will Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker

Local students will be helping Nashville Ballet make their triumphant return to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center stage this holiday season as part of the Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker. A beloved holiday tradition, this annual event allows School of Nashville Ballet students the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional Company dancers.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Spring Hill Resident Launches Fetch! Pet Care

Fetch! Pet Care, America’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services, is bringing its experienced, caring sitters to Spring Hill and nearby communities, such as Shelbyville, Nolensville, Murfreesboro, and Columbia. Spring Hill resident Cherryl Carden is pleased to announce the launch of Fetch! Pet Care...
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 1, 2021. 1Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade Makes Changes for 2021. The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade is returning to an in-person event this year will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 2 p.m. 2WCS Five-Year Capital Plan Includes Updated Opening...
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a global day celebrated after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. This event kicks off the charitable season when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy. Created by...
ADVOCACY
Williamson Source

Coming to Hulu in December 2021

THE A-TEAM (2010) ACE VENTURA: PET DETECTIVE (1994) BEHIND ENEMY LINES (2001) THE BLACK STALLION (1979) THE BLACK STALLION RETURNS (1983) FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL (1994) HORTON HEARS A WHO! (2008) HUSTLERS (2019) I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER (2009) JAGGED EDGE (1985) KING KONG (1976) LOVE FIELD (1992) MAKING...
TV SERIES
Williamson Source

Celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving with A Moment’s Peace

Come join us at A Moment’s Peace on December 1 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM as we host a Holiday Open House featuring a pop-up jewelry event with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection offers a unique jewelry shopping experience unlike any other. You don’t just get to shop, you get to help create! Each shopping experience is tailored to you as you spend 20 minutes with a Spark Specialist. It begins by selecting one of their curated jewelry chains, all of which are 14K white or yellow gold. Once you select your preferred chain style, the fun begins! You will be provided special eyewear as you weld your own chain to create a unique necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet. Watch as the tiny Sparks fly to bond your Collection Chain together creating a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or the perfect, custom created holiday gift for a loved one.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

High Hopes Raises Over 100K at Fundraiser

High Hopes Development Center hosted Hats Off to High Hopes, its largest fundraiser for the past 23 years, at Graystone Quarry on November 11. The event, which brought supporters together to “tip their hat” to the hardworking High Hopes staff, raised more than $125,000 for the Center. “We feel very...
CHARITIES
Williamson Source

Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in Williamson County

Looking for that perfect Christmas tree? Well look quick, last year there was a tree shortage, and it isn’t any better this year. Approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees will be sold in the United States this year according to https://realchristmastrees.org. Although they have become less popular since 2004, they are something that is homegrown in this country, while most artificial trees are made in China. Also, they are renewable.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Coming to Prime Video in December 2021

This December brings nine Amazon Originals, including Being The Ricardos, With Love, the premiere of Harlem, and the sixth and final season of The Expanse. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in December 2021. December 1. A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+) A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK) Abraham...
TV & VIDEOS
Williamson Source

Local Waffle House Inspires New Children’s Book

Waffle House® restaurants are known for serving a billion waffles, and it’s that very same waffle – whether classic, pecan, chocolate chip or peanut butter chip — that has inspired the new children’s book, “A Waffle Can Change the World,” published by The Nautilus Publishing Company and available now at awafflecanchangetheworld.com and on Waffle House’s online shopping site: shop.wafflehouse.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source: David Wilcox

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with singer/songwriter David Wilcox. Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
