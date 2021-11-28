ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake's Twelve Thirty Club Offering Six New Year's Eve Experiences

The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted destination backed by Justin Timberlake where dining, entertainment and design collide, is announcing six distinct New Year’s Eve experiences this December 31st. Whatever way you want to ring in the New Year, The Twelve Thirty Club has a distinct experience...

