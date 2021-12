The Page and Summit high football teams are gearing up to play in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State title games this weekend. Page High is making history with its first appearance in the finals, and Summit High is looking to make a repeat of last year’s State title. Page High is facing Powell High in the Class 5A finals on December 3 at 7 p.m.

