Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author Shaun M. Rowles who just released his book Money Revolution. Rowles talks about the history of money and shows us why money, as we know it, is the result of frequent technological disruption. Coins, credit, the gold standard, and central banks. Bitcoin is only the latest disruptor on the scene, redefining what money is and who controls it. But Bitcoin won’t be the last. Money was, is, and always will be a story of revolution.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO