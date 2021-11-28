ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

WeatherTalk: Here's how to look beyond the galaxy

By John Wheeler
Wadena Pioneer Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo outside on a clear night in early winter and look up. Everything you can see; all the stars, the planets, the shooting stars, the Northern Lights; is contained within the Milky Way Galaxy; except...

www.wadenapj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milky Way Galaxy#The Andromeda Galaxy#Moon#Weathertalk
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Detect a 'Tsunami' of Gravitational Waves. Here's Where They're Coming From

The most recent gravitational wave observing run has netted the biggest haul yet. In less than five months, from November 2019 to March 2020, the LIGO-Virgo interferometers recorded a massive 35 gravitational wave events. On average, that's almost 1.7 gravitational wave events every week for the duration of the run. This represents a significant increase from the 1.5-event weekly average detected on the previous run, and a result that has plumped up the number of total events to 90 since that first history-making gravitational wave detection in September 2015. "These discoveries represent a tenfold increase in the number of gravitational waves detected by...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

Comet Leonard looks to be the best of the year, and it's visible now

After several months of anticipation, the most promising comet for skywatchers this year is finally drawing closer and more visible. At the beginning of 2021, researcher Greg Leonard discovered Comet C/2021 A1, now better known as Comet Leonard. At the time, it was heading in our direction from deep space, with the potential to be the brightest comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
98.1 KHAK

The ‘CHRISTMAS COMET’ is Getting Brighter and Closer

Comet – C/2021 A1 (Leonard) is currently heading this way and will end its 80,000-year journey to zoom around the sun on January 3, 2022. Comet Leonard can currently be found in the morning sky (just before sunrise), but in mid-December, it will become visible in the evening sky. If...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This New Hubble Pic Reveals a Dramatic Cosmic Phenomenon in All Its Gory Detail

The fire and fury of the birth of a star is captured in an exquisite new image from the Hubble space telescope. Roughly 400 to 600 or so light-years away, in the southern constellation of Chamaeleon, a large complex of clouds is transforming into stars. This is called the Chamaeleon complex; it's full of very young, newly formed T Tauri stars. If you look closely with the right instruments, you can also see stars that are in the process of forming, known as protostars. The subject of Hubble's new photo is one of these, named J1672835.29-763111.64, embedded in the reflection nebula IC...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

What You Really Need to Know About That Asteroid Flying 'Towards' Earth Next Week

A larger-than-usual asteroid is due to make a flying visit past Earth next week, on December 11. It's called 4660 Nereus, a relatively frequent visitor to near-Earth space, which means it's been well characterized, with a diameter of 330 meters (1,083 feet). That's a little bit smaller than the height of the Empire State Building. Despite the sensationalized tabloid headlines, 4660 Nereus is going to skim by at a nice, safe distance of 3.93 million kilometers (2.44 million miles) – just over 10 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Because of its size and distance from Earth, 4660 Nereus is classified as...
ASTRONOMY
higherperspectives.com

December 4 New Moon Asks: "What Does Your Story Look Like In 2022?" Here's How To Find Out

New Moon in Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius is set to take place on December 4, 2021. Being the last new moon of the year, it could be the most important. This is the time where we need to celebrate how far we've come and focus on what we want to change. Let the power of the new moon guide your goals, and intention for the new year. Here's what to expect.
ASTRONOMY
atlantanews.net

Curious Kids: how are galaxies formed?

How are galaxies formed? - Harsh, aged 14, Kolkata, India. To answer the question of how galaxies were formed, we need to travel back in time to close to the birth of the universe, nearly 14 billion years ago. The great thing about the universe is that we can do exactly that. Because light takes time to travel to us, when we look at a distant galaxy we are seeing it as it was in the past.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Largest Comet We've Ever Seen Just Delivered a Curious Surprise

The comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (BB) – the largest our telescopes have ever spotted – is on a journey from the outer reaches of our Solar System that will see it flying relatively close to Saturn's orbit. Now, a new analysis of the data we've collected on BB has revealed something rather surprising. Digging into readings logged by the Transient Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) between 2018 and 2020, researchers have discovered that BB became active much earlier, and much farther out from the Sun, than was previously thought. A comet becomes active when light from the Sun heats its icy surface, turning ice to...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers uncover closest pair of supermassive black holes yet

Astronomers have observed the closest pair of supermassive black holes to Earth. There is much less separation between the two objects than any other pair than has previously been spotted, and they will eventually merge into one giant black hole, researchers say. Scientists determined the masses of the two objects...
ASTRONOMY
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Starwatch: Take a gander at the Andromeda Galaxy

After a long stint as an evening “star,” Venus plunges into the sunset on its next trip between Earth and the sun. It’s a short trip, though; in less than a month, Venus reappears in the morning sky. Jupiter remains a beacon in the southwest, while dimmer Saturn shimmers to...
ASTRONOMY
People

A Football Field-Sized Asteroid Will Soon Pass by Earth: Here's What You Need to Know

An asteroid that's as wide as the Eiffel Tower is tall — called 4660 Nereus (or 1982 DB) — is expected to skim past Earth on Dec. 11. NASA considers the 330-meter asteroid to be "potentially hazardous" due to its size and proximity to our planet, according to Forbes, but it's also viewed as potentially advantageous for future spacecraft missions and scientific research. "It could be where we obtain the elements needed to power bases on the moon, Mars or in orbit one day," added the publication.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy