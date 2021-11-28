ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhaven to Hold Second Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event

 4 days ago
The second annual holiday tree lighting at Westhaven will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 29, at Magli Green, the lakefront park at Westhaven. The tree, which tops out at 42 feet and features more than 33,000 lights,...

