The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star took to his Instagram Stories, to clear the air about some of his remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine and mandates for children. Matthew McConaughey, 52, made his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine clear in a Wednesday November 10 Instagram post, where he said that he had been taken out of context in many news stories when he said that he didn’t have immediate plans to vaccinate his kids during a New York Times interview. The actor said that he wanted to “clarify” his answer and noted that he was specifically speaking about vaccine mandates for children between the ages 5 and 11.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO