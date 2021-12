It’s week 12 of the NFL season and the 4-6 Washington Football Team will be facing a 3-7 Seahawks team at home at FedExField on Sunday. The Seahawks have a worse overall record and are coming off a 2-game losing streak, but Russell Wilson is 3-0 in Washington over his last three matchups. The Seahawks are currently in last place in the competitive NFC West, two games behind the 3rd place 49ers (at 5-5). The Seahawks will be looking to win this game in order to break their losing streak, though if they lose, it may very well be the end of any hope they have of making the playoffs in such a competitive division.

