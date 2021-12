Since the early 2000s, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of video game development, turning out one huge game-changing franchise after another. For much of the company's history, Rockstar's most prominent figures have arguably been brothers Sam and Dan Houser, two of Rockstar's co-founders and the minds behind hugely successful IP such as "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption." And while Dan Houser's departure from Rockstar in 2020 came as a shock, it wasn't the first time an important figure left the company amidst massive success. Way back in 2006, co-founder Jamie King abruptly left Rockstar during the development of "Grand Theft Auto 4," a game that is considered to be one of the very best the franchise has to offer.

