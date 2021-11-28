Man tells Reddit how he evicted girlfriend after she ‘kicked out’ cat

A Redditor evicted their girlfriend after she “kicked out” their cat.

Taking to the Am I the A**hole subreddit, they explained that when their girlfriend of two years moved in a few weeks ago, “it was clear” she didn’t like Raven, the resident 3-year-old cat.

Although they initially brushed it off as no big deal, they were horrified to discover the cat was missing one day when they got home. It was unusual as Raven is an indoor cat.

After going missing for several hours, the Redditor’s friend spotted Raven two blocks from their house and brought the kitty home.

The Redditor confronted their girlfriend about the situation, and she admitted to kicking Raven out.

They said: “I was furious, saying she had no right to kick him out and told her that since she thought she had the power to kick my cat out, I wanted her out of my house by the end of the month.

“She cried that she had nowhere to go and that she would have to live on the streets. I said I didn’t care and told her to leave by the end of the month.

“My friends think I’m being too harsh, but my cat could have died because of her and I don’t want her trying anything else.”

The comments were mostly on the Redditor’s side, with the top comment simply reading: “NTA [not the a**hole]. The cat was there first”.

In the comments it was revealed that Raven is a black cat and as the incident took place around Halloween, other Reddit users became even more worried.

One commenter wrote: “Oh damn, so the girlfriend threw out an indoor BLACK cat during Halloween season?? Shelters don’t even let people adopt black cats this time of year because people can be sick superstitious f***s. Raven is lucky to be alive!”

Another user said: “She figured out how to live separately from you until a few weeks ago, she can figure it out again.”

“End of the month? I’d have put her out that very day,” another wrote.

By giving her the rest of the month, this Redditor is certainly more generous than we would have been in their shoes...