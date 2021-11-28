ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man tells Reddit how he evicted girlfriend after she ‘kicked out’ cat

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
 5 days ago
A Redditor evicted their girlfriend after she “kicked out” their cat.

Taking to the Am I the A**hole subreddit, they explained that when their girlfriend of two years moved in a few weeks ago, “it was clear” she didn’t like Raven, the resident 3-year-old cat.

Although they initially brushed it off as no big deal, they were horrified to discover the cat was missing one day when they got home. It was unusual as Raven is an indoor cat.

After going missing for several hours, the Redditor’s friend spotted Raven two blocks from their house and brought the kitty home.

The Redditor confronted their girlfriend about the situation, and she admitted to kicking Raven out.

They said: “I was furious, saying she had no right to kick him out and told her that since she thought she had the power to kick my cat out, I wanted her out of my house by the end of the month.

“She cried that she had nowhere to go and that she would have to live on the streets. I said I didn’t care and told her to leave by the end of the month.

“My friends think I’m being too harsh, but my cat could have died because of her and I don’t want her trying anything else.”

The comments were mostly on the Redditor’s side, with the top comment simply reading: “NTA [not the a**hole]. The cat was there first”.

In the comments it was revealed that Raven is a black cat and as the incident took place around Halloween, other Reddit users became even more worried.

One commenter wrote: “Oh damn, so the girlfriend threw out an indoor BLACK cat during Halloween season?? Shelters don’t even let people adopt black cats this time of year because people can be sick superstitious f***s. Raven is lucky to be alive!”

Another user said: “She figured out how to live separately from you until a few weeks ago, she can figure it out again.”

“End of the month? I’d have put her out that very day,” another wrote.

By giving her the rest of the month, this Redditor is certainly more generous than we would have been in their shoes...

Comments / 127

cheekysheila
4d ago

wouldnt call kicking the cat out on the street is just a bump in the road, I wouldnt have given her a month to get out....it would have been immediate, like 5 minutes ago. Shes worries she has no where to go....did the cat have somewhere to go? i go by the rule....love me, love my animal...if you cant do that...BYE!!!!

Reply(3)
105
Beth Janousek
4d ago

she'd have been out in 10 minutes or less. no one messes with my pet. no where to go? to bad. live on the streets like you expected my cat to do.

Reply(3)
87
Anna Bean
4d ago

Any person that abuses ANY animal is not what you want for a potential mother of your child. An indoor cat thrown out is abuse. I’m not even a cat person but would never harm or allow harm to any animal.

Reply(3)
80
