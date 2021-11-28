ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Galewood Man Charged With Aggravated Battery In The Stabbing Of CTA Bus Driver

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Galewood man was charged with aggravated battery in the stabbing of a CTA bus driver in Old Town Friday night, police said.

Police said they identified Daniel Pelt, 63, of the 1600 block of North Oak Park Avenue, as the man who stabbed a 37-year-old CTA bus driver in the hand in the 300 block of West North Avenue after the driver confronted him for pickpocketing a woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVtMk_0d8QpfeJ00

Daniel Pelt

Pelt was arrested a few minutes later in the 1500 block of North Hudson Avenue and was charged with felony aggravated battery to a transit employee and felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

He’s set to appear in bond court Sunday.

CBS Chicago

Police Warn Of Armed Robbers Touting Semiautomatic Weapon Who Have Struck 6 Times In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Thursday about six recent armed robberies on residential streets in Lakeview. In each incident, robbers came up to unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and demanded money while wielding semiautomatic firearms, police said. After the victims gave up their property each time, the robbers got into a waiting vehicle driven by a getaway driver and left. The incidents happened at the following times and locations: • At 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street; • At 10:05 p.m. on an unspecified date in November in the 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue; •...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

SUV Driver Crashes Into South Chicago Currency Exchange During Attempted Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– The driver of an SUV drove into a currency exchange during an attempted robbery in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the vehicle drove directly into the building, in the 8700 block of South Commercial just after 4 a.m. A passenger then tried to go inside the building an take an item. The passenger was unable to get the item, so he returned to the SUV and the driver fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Release Surveillance Video Of Fatal Shooting In Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police on Thursday released surveillance video showing a gunman killing a 59-year-old man during a robbery attempt on Wednesday in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported, the shooting happened in an alley behind the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue, a short distance from the intersection of Bryn Mawr and Lincoln avenues. Late Thursday, the victim’s van was still parked nearby. And when we talk about brazen crimes, this happened just steps from the Lincoln (20th) District police station. The parking garage of the police station right there is visible from the crime scene....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Buffalo Grove Police Shot And Killed Man Who Fired Shots While Armed With 2 Guns

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS)– Police in Buffalo Grove shot and killed a man who approached them with a gun in each hand and started shooting early Thursday morning. Police officers received a call about a man with a gun at 1250 Radcliffe Rd. around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a man holding two guns approached them and began firing shots. JUST IN: A man has been killed by Buffalo Grove police-this after he approached officers with a gun in each hand and fired shots into the air several times. Neither officer was injured. Lake Co. Major Crimes Task Force now investigating. @cbschicago https://t.co/xF6RD3SDFQ —...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Officer Carlos Yanez Attends Hearing Of 2 Men Accused Of Shooting, Paralyzing Him And Killing Partner Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) – Emotions running high in court today for a wounded Chicago police officer facing the two men accused of shooting him and killing his partner. Officer Carlos Yanez attended a hearing today for the two brothers accused in the shooting that killed his partner, officer Ella French. Officer Yanez is now in a wheelchair after the August attack left him partially paralyzed. The officer’s family as well as his “brothers in blue” packed the courtroom to show their support. “I was most proud of my brother, and I know that he had a lot of strength this is not easy for him to be here today. just thinking about Ella,” said Nicole Yanez. The two accused brothers Emonte and Eric Morgan are due back in court in March.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Charged With Concealing Homicides After Two Found Dead In Algonquin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in Wisconsin, charged with concealing the deaths of two people in northwest suburban Algonquin. Maxim Parnov is charged with two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, according to Algonquin police. Tuesday afternoon, Algonquin Police responded to a well-being check request for a male and female resident at a home on the 400 block of La Fox River Drive. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the pair, and launched an investigation. Around noon the next day, two people matching the description of those two residents were found dead, but police did not...
ALGONQUIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Truck Stolen From Portage Park Car Dealership

CHICAGO (CBS)– A truck was stolen from a car dealership in Portage Park during a break in early Wednesday morning. Police said multiple offenders broke into the dealership, in the 5100 block of West Irving Park Road, around 4:20 a.m. Police said the offenders damaged several vehicles before stealing a 2021 black Dodge Ram pickup truck. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Shot, Wounded In Calumet Heights; One Suspect Also Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights community. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at 8:32 p.m., officers were conducting a “traffic investigation” at 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue, when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupants of a vehicle. A male officer was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said. The officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. A suspect was shot and wounded in his torso, and was taken to another area hospital in an unknown condition, Brown said. A second...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Critically Injured In Shooting In Zion

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Zion on Wednesday. The Zion Police Department responded to a call of gunshots in the 1800 block of Thompson Avenue and located to men with gunshot wounds in a car. A 35-year-old male victim is not expected to survive. The other man, a 44-year-old, remains in a hospital in critical condition. “It is believed that the victims in this incident were targeted and there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the community,” police said in a written release. No arrests have been made.
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Teenage Carjacking Suspects Arrested In Englewood After Wild Police Chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage carjacking suspects were arrested in Englewood overnight Monday into Tuesday following a wild police chase. Police said at midnight Tuesday morning, the two juvenile offenders were spotted traveling in what police said was a white BMW that had been taken in a carjacking. They were pursued by Illinois State Police, and ended up rear-ending a marked Chicago Police squad car in the 4800 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park. The officers were not injured. The suspects made it to the 6700 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood and bailed from the car. They were arrested after a brief foot chase. While police said a BMW was carjacked, video at the scene showed a white Mercedes-Benz. One of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, has now been charged with receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of a crime. Police said he was involved in a carjacking that targeted a 55-year-old woman on Sept. 28 in the 3100 block of South Giles Avenue in Bronzeville.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Warn Of 2 Carjackings Involving Rifle-Toting Suspects In West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police warned of two carjackings that happened about a mile apart in West Rogers Park on Tuesday. In each incident, two to three perpetrators have come up to victims sitting in their cars. One of the suspects has pointed a rifle at the victims and ordered them out of the cars. Both victims have complied, and the suspects have driven off in their cars. In one incident, a second suspect is described having a handgun. The first carjacking happened at 3:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Western Avenue north of Chase Avenue, the second at 4:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Oakley Avenue north of Devon Avenue. Police said the suspects were male and believed to be between 15 and 25, but detailed descriptions were not available. Police said their getaway vehicle was white and gray.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot And Killed In Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. Police said a 59-year-old man was in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., when a sedan pulled up to him, and a gunman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and shot him. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Kaylee Sutton, 15, Of Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for information about a teen girl who went missing on Nov. 21. Kaylee Sutton, 15, was last seen on the 1900 block of North Lincoln on Nov. 21. She is 5 foot, 5 inches, 135 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a piercing on her nose. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detective Division SVU with any information. 312-744-8266
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Body Cam Video Shows Traffic Stop Of MSNBC Freelancer Suspected Of Following Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Bus

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time, we are seeing police body camera video that led to MSNBC being banned from the courtroom in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. During the trial, James J. Morrison was stopped by Kenosha police. They said he ran a red light while driving behind the bus transporting the jurors. Morrison said he was an MSNBC employee, and was instructed to follow the jurors. At the time, the jury was in deliberations. The following dialogue transpires on the body cam video: Officer: “New York told you to follow a vehicle?” Morrison: “Yes.” Officer: “Your offices in New York, or...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Darrell Brooks Releases Letter To Victims Of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Wants ‘Broken System’ Fixed

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin a week and a half ago says he feels like he’s being demonized. Six people died and dozens were injured. While the driver, Darrell Brooks, didn’t talk about a motive when he spoke with a reporter while in jail — he did say he feels like he’s being portrayed as a monster. Darrell Brooks (Waukesha County Sheriff) Brooks’ mother, Dawn Woods, released a letter to the media offering condolences to the victims. She says Brooks has had mental health issues since he was young but does...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

3 People Injured When Car Slams Into Freightliner Truck On Route 59 In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving a car and a Freightliner truck on Route 59 in Naperville. One of the accident victims suffered life-threatening injuries. At 1:08 p.m., Naperville police and fire crews were called to Route 59 at Platinum Avenue for the crash, which involved a silver Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man, and a white 2015 Freightliner driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man. Police said the Charger was headed south on Route 59 when it crossed over the median and slammed into the Freightliner truck. The driver of the Dodge Charger was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in the Charger and the driver of the Freightliner were each taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Following the crash, northbound Route 59 was closed between North Aurora and Brookdale roads for an investigation. The road remained closed as of the start of the Tuesday afternoon rush. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Naperville police Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Dies After Falling 30 Feet From Platform At Western Avenue CTA Blue Line Stop In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has died after he fell from the CTA Blue Line platform at the Western Avenue station in Bucktown Tuesday night. A CTA spokesperson said the man climbed over a railing on the stairs at the Chicago Transit Authority station, over Western Avenue near Armitage and Milwaukee avenues. He then fell about 30 feet to the ground below. The man was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead. Police said the man appeared to be intoxicated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Needle Found On Gas Pump Nozzle At Shell Gas Station In Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)– A needle was found on a gas pump nozzle at a Shell Gas station in Chicago Ridge. The needle device was found by someone filling up at the gas station, located at 111th Street and Ridgeland Avenue, felt a poke as they squeezed the nozzle. There was a white powder behind the needle. Police are working with a state crime lab to find any evidence of who did this. The customer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was asymptomatic for any exposure.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond Set At $500,000 For Brendan Wydajewski, Accused In DUI Crash That Killed 3 People; Prosecutors Say He Was Driving Drunk At 122 MPH

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — Bond was set at $500,000 Monday for a Naperville man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed three people back in October. DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh set the bond Monday for Brendan Wydajewski, 22. He is charged with three counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence causing a crash – as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver. Prosecutors from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said Wydajewski was driving west on Warrenville Road in Lisle at a speed of...
NAPERVILLE, IL
