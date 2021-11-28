ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Brexit leaves EU-bound Christmas presents out in the cold

By Rupert Jones
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gac6g_0d8Qpdsr00
Photograph: Betsie Van der Meer/Getty Images

People preparing to send Christmas parcels to family and friends in Europe face being caught out by post-Brexit red tape and charges that threaten to take some of the joy out of gift-giving.

A warning has also been sounded that some of those who have sent gifts to the EU this year have encountered problems ranging from delays and unexpected charges to items going missing.

This will be the first time most people have encountered rules that came in this year relating to VAT and customs charges applying to items being posted to the EU.

The consumer organisation Which? told the Observer that its research indicates the vast majority of people know little or nothing about the new rules. “The changes brought about by Brexit have created a greater burden of customs paperwork for consumers and couriers alike,” said Adam French, Which? consumer rights expert. “You now have to attach customs declaration forms to anything you send, very clearly describing what it is and where it has originated from.”

As part of the raft of Brexit changes that came in on 1 January this year, the EU now treats postal items from the UK as it did non-EU items before. Further changes relating to VAT took effect on 1 July this year.

As a result, customs forms are now mandatory for all gifts and goods sent to a country outside the UK, except when sending items from Northern Ireland to the EU.

In some cases, the recipient may have to pay customs or VAT charges and a handling fee before they can claim the parcel. While general items imported to the EU with a value of €22 (£18) or less are now no longer exempt from VAT, the good news for UK consumers – and for those receiving presents from them – is that gifts under €45 (£38) that are being sent to Europe remain free of VAT or charges.

According to the parcel firm DPD, a gift is an item given by one individual to another where no payment is exchanged. Goods bought from a website such as Amazon or eBay and marked as a gift would not be classified as a gift under the new regulations, it added. The Post Office said people needed to make sure the “gift” box was ticked in the contents section of the customs form. It added: “For gifts over €45, any charges will be collected from the recipient on delivery as normal.”

With so many new regulations in place, it is perhaps not surprising that when Which? recently surveyed some of its members, it found that half (51%) of those quizzed who were planning to send a gift to someone in the EU said they did not know anything at all about the new rules, and almost as many again (48%) felt they knew only a little.

“Incredibly, only one respondent to our survey told us they feel confident in their knowledge of the new rules,” said the organisation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419dwC_0d8Qpdsr00
Any parcel sent from England, Scotland or Wales to an EU country should now have a customs declaration form attached to it. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Worryingly, Which? found that of the 7% of its members who had sent a gift to the EU since January, 34% had experienced delays, 30% were hit by unexpected charges and 8% said their gift went missing.

In early September, Joanna Harry sent six packages from her home in South Wales to her property in Andalusia in southern Spain. She booked the delivery with Parcelforce using the broker website ParcelHero.

One package was returned to her a week after posting, but the remaining five were, at the time of writing, being held at Spanish customs.

“I have telephoned customs numerous times, but I’ve been hung up on due to language barriers, and most of my emails – both in Spanish and English – are getting no response,” she said.

“ParcelHero also avoided responsibility, saying I needed to speak to Parcelforce.”

She added: “I paid more than £100 for this so-called service. My boxes contained some items of sentimental value and I’ve been failed by couriers I trusted.”

A ParcelHero spokesperson told Which?: “Our customer services team is working to return all the parcels to the UK.” It has subsequently given Harry £25 credit.

A Parcelforce Worldwide spokesperson told the consumer organisation: “We are currently experiencing delays to some items being delivered in Spain. Items are leaving the UK on time but are subject to some delay when being processed through Spanish customs.”

The Spanish postal service ADT Postales advises that the delivery of shipments containing goods from the UK, apart from Northern Ireland, will need to be presented to Spanish customs for clearance.

ADT Postales confirmed that Harry’s five remaining parcels were now in the process of being returned to her UK address.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Christmas#Mail Delivery#Eu#Post Brexit
abc17news.com

EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — Another week of Brexit negotiations still left the European Union awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom to ease a standoff over how to deal with Britain’s departure from the bloc. Both sides are fighting over differences in how to regulate trade in Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK but also belongs to the EU’s huge single market in a Byzantine deal that proved essential in the Brexit divorce negotiations. Both sides recognize that deal is far from perfect and have been negotiating on how to improve the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from Britain without giving London unfettered backdoor passage to the market of the 27-nation bloc.
EUROPE
wibqam.com

EU’s Sefcovic sees progress, hope in N.Ireland Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) -Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade issues affecting Northern Ireland and solutions can be found if London redoubles its efforts, the EU official in charge of the talks said on Sunday. The two sides agreed last week to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Watch live as EU ministers arrive in Brussels to discuss Brexit and Covid

European Union ministers are arriving for a meeting in Brussels to discuss the December leaders' summit, their response to the Covid crisis and relations with Britain. The meeting comes as a wave of coronavirus surges over the continent, with a number of countries imposing stricter lockdown rules in recent days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepaypers.com

Brexit changes to take effect for payment transfers between UK and EU

The Financial Conduct Authority has reminded UK payment service providers to prepare for changes to the law affecting cross-border payments due to Brexit. The EU’s Funds Transfer Regulation requires certain information on the payer and payee to accompany electronic payments. Sometimes known as the ‘travel rule’, its purpose is to help identify and combat money laundering, terrorist financing and breaches of financial sanctions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Brexit chief Lord Frost said leaving EU single market would cost Brits £1,500 each

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person, it has emerged.Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.He is pushing hard to drive European judges out of the Brexit deal and oversaw withdrawal from the single market and customs union.But before the referendum, while a lobbyist for the drinks industry, Lord Frost struck a different tone – acknowledging Brexit’s massive costs.He told a Scottish Parliament committee in 2015 that the “single...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU welcomes UK ‘change in tone’ over protocol as Ryanair to leave London Stock Exchange

The EU has welcomed London’s “change in tone” in post-Brexit discussions, as the sides attempt to resolve a dispute on the Northern Ireland protocol.Speaking remotely at an event organised by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University, EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that he hoped the British government’s new rhetoric would be matched by action. “I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words,” he said. The ongoing row concerns trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the role of...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: Belfast bucks trend of UK Christmas markets

Christmas market stall holders from the European Union have found it easier to operate in Belfast than other parts of the UK because of Brexit rules. That is according to the boss of the firm that runs the Belfast market and three similar events across the UK. But Allan Hartwell...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid and Brexit shrink Christmas markets

Traditional continental Christmas markets that fill town squares and city centres across the UK will be smaller and less European this year. The Covid pandemic has meant 10,000 professional full-time stallholders have left the industry. And Brexit has made importing both goods and people to Britain more complicated. Anja Manke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
newschain

Brexit: Gaps between UK and EU on Northern Ireland remain ‘significant’

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said a “significant” gap remains between the UK and the European Union after talks aimed at resolving issues surrounding Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements ended in disappointment. The Tory peer repeated a threat to unilaterally scrap some of the rules governing trade after no breakthroughs were...
EUROPE
BBC

Brexit: EU could move unilaterally on NI medicines issue

The European Commission vice president has suggested the EU could act unilaterally to guarantee the supply of medicines from GB to Northern Ireland. The EU is currently negotiating with the UK to try to find a joint approach on this and other NI Protocol issues. Maroš Šefčovič said he would...
HEALTH
The Independent

Avoid kisses under mistletoe says minister, as expert urges ‘sensible’ Christmas

People can enjoy Christmas if they take “sensible” precautions, an expert has said, as a Government minister warned against “snogging under the mistletoe”.Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said vaccines can do “a lot of the heavy lifting” amid concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, though he acknowledged there were “so many uncertainties” about the new strain.Suggesting measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, he told Sky News: “If people are sensible then I don’t see any reason why we can’t all enjoy Christmas again, unless this variant takes a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments expressed optimism Thursday that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved, but Ireland's top diplomat indicated that negotiations were likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Can I travel to France from the UK? All the testing and entry rules you need to know

Travel rules between France and the UK have changed a number of times since the beginning of the pandemic.The country cautiously reopened to vaccinated British arrivals in June 2021, was stuck for months on the UK’s amber list and eventually introduced different entry requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.Now the omicron variant has prompted a new alteration in France’s travel rules for British visitors.So how will this affect your break or holiday there this winter?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current rules for Britons visiting France?Since July 2021, the entry requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors have been...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Oliver Dowden: Keep calm and carry on with Christmas plans

Partygoers have been urged to “keep calm and carry on” with their Christmas festivities, despite scientists raising the alarm about the risks associated with gathering for social events.The Conservative Party chairman, Oliver Dowden said his party had no intention of cancelling its own Christmas drinks, and that others should continue with their celebrations.It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson who received his booster dose of the Covid vaccine on Thursday, urged the public to “continue as they are” within the new measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus, following the emergence of the Omicron variant.Senior Tories,...
CORONAVIRUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy