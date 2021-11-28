ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Lucas Raymond plays OT hero as Detroit Red Wings nip Buffalo Sabres

Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Raymond skated into the Sabres’ zone and fired a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle that beat Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski between the legs.

Detroit has defeated Buffalo in overtime in both matchups this season. The Red Wings also won their second straight overall and improved to 7-2-2 at home.

Buffalo lost for the fifth time in its last six games and is now 2-5-2 on the road.

The Sabres opened the scoring with 14:55 remaining in the second period on a goal by Dylan Cozens. Brett Murray entered the zone and fed a pass into the slot to Cozens, who tipped the puck into an open net to make it 1-0.

Detroit responded, scoring two goals in a span of 1:19 to take a 2-1 lead.

First, Carter Rowney scored with 10:04 left in the second when he banged home a loose puck among a pile of players in front of the Buffalo goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Then with 8:45 remaining in the second, Pius Suter made it 2-1 when he put home a rebound off a point shot by Moritz Seider.

The score remained that way until Jeff Skinner tied the game at 2-2 for Buffalo with 1:37 remaining. With Tokarski pulled for an extra attacker, Skinner tipped a point shot by teammate Cody Eakin past Detroit goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.

Tokarski made 38 saves for Buffalo, while Nedeljkovic made 26 saves for the Red Wings.

Detroit went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Buffalo wasn’t awarded a power play in the game.

The Red Wings outhit Buffalo, 12-9, and blocked 15 shots to eight for the Sabres.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

