Support the Shop with the Sheriff Fundraiser at Toot’s on Nov. 30

By Press Release
 4 days ago
One elementary school student participating in the Shop with the Sheriff event in 2019 wanted to buy food for his family instead of buying toys for himself, remembers School Resource Officer Sam Trubee. “He had two siblings,” Trubee said. “He wanted to get those presents and his Mom something....

Ribbon Cutting: Portico in Murfreesboro

Portico held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 726 South Church Street in Murfreesboro. Portico offers support, from pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to post abortion classes, for those who find themselves in a difficult chapter of their lives. All services are free and confidential.
RAA Inaugural Theater Crawl at Oaklands Mansion a Success

Rutherford Arts Alliance (RAA) recently presented their first “Theater Crawl” at Oaklands Mansion featuring a number of new and old theater groups in Rutherford County. During the evening, there were performances by Murfreesboro Little Theatre, Consider This Theater Company, Bravo Boro, Acteeng Theatre Group, BoroTellers Hague, Ghost Light Studio, Candace Corrigan, and Count Drahoon’s Feature of Fright. There were also food trucks.
New Active Adult Community Coming to Murfreesboro

Freehold Communities, one of the nations’ most vibrant and forward-looking developers of masterplanned communities, announced it has formed a partnership with Del Webb for the development of Southern Harmony, a new Active Adult Community on 522 acres of land in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Freehold Communities purchased the Burgess family farm...
What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a global day celebrated after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. This event kicks off the charitable season when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy. Created by...
Celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving with A Moment’s Peace

Come join us at A Moment’s Peace on December 1 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM as we host a Holiday Open House featuring a pop-up jewelry event with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection offers a unique jewelry shopping experience unlike any other. You don’t just get to shop, you get to help create! Each shopping experience is tailored to you as you spend 20 minutes with a Spark Specialist. It begins by selecting one of their curated jewelry chains, all of which are 14K white or yellow gold. Once you select your preferred chain style, the fun begins! You will be provided special eyewear as you weld your own chain to create a unique necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet. Watch as the tiny Sparks fly to bond your Collection Chain together creating a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or the perfect, custom created holiday gift for a loved one.
Catch Up on Missed Cancer Screenings

In 2020 and the early months of 2021, COVID-19 shook up routine medical care as health care workers rapidly repositioned to provide treatment and comfort to the millions diagnosed with the coronavirus. It caused delays in elective surgeries, such as joint replacements; and “emergencies” were reclassified and treated in lower-level care units.
Small Business Saturday Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season

This Saturday is the perfect day to start your holiday shopping with gifts sourced from Tennessee farms and food businesses. November 27 is set aside for Small Business Saturday to encourage shoppers to support local businesses. Gift buying is easy in your area with Pick Tennessee Products. “Thoughtfully chosen gifts...
Before Your Thanksgiving Feast, Check Out These Local Turkey Trots

This Thanksgiving, check out these local Turkey Trot events. Turkey Trot events raise funds and awareness for nonprofits and other organizations throughout the middle Tennessee area. 1GraceWorks Ministries. 3000 Meridian Blvd #400, Franklin, TN. Thursday, November 25. GraceWorks Ministries is, once again, holding their annual Turkey Trot benefitting the organizations...
5 Ways to Find Gratitude (Even in the Hard Times)

In this season dedicated to gratefulness, some days it’s hard to feel thankful. If you’ve recently undergone a difficult time, such as battling breast cancer, it can be easy to feel angry, sad, grumpy, upset, scared – anything but grateful. But there are a few ways you can cultivate gratitude in your life, even when you don’t feel it naturally.
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

