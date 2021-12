After months of an ugly back and forth, a Nassau County Supreme Court judge has ordered the Village of Garden City to "process and approve" the necessary permit so the Metropolitan Transportation Authority can begin to reconstruct the Denton Avenue Bridge, work that’s required to complete the Long Island Rail Road’s Third Track project. The order also requires the village to authorize the closing of the road beneath the bridge for as long as the project requires.

