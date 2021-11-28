ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Best New Bakery Items Costco Added in 2021

By Alex Perry
 4 days ago
It's nearly impossible to walk through Costco without noticing the sweet smells of warm, buttery pastries… compliments of the warehouse brand bakery! And while nothing beats a leisurely walk across the bakery section, the warehouse chain has managed to introduce new items to the bakery inventory throughout the year.

Whether it's a classic or a novelty you're looking for, the Costco bakery seems to have something for everyone. As tempting as it may be to grab every bakery item, the best is yet to come! Here are a few of the top new bakery items to grace Costco stores this year.

After the disappearance of the All American Chocolate Cake, customers voiced their concerns online with a massive change.com petition that garnered over 7,700 signatures. It wasn't too long after this public outrage that the warehouse brand unveiled a brand new take on this classic: miniature chocolate cakes.

While there's no word on the status of the original cake's return, at least members can rest assured that the mini chocolate cakes are in stock. Who says that great things can't come in small packages?

These new mini snickerdoodle cupcakes were certainly the talk of the town and served as one of the newest additions to the Costco bakery selection. Shoppers quickly caught wind of the news and had to try it for themselves …and the verdict? As for Redditor u/Thisbestbegood, the user rates these cupcakes a ten out of ten. They elaborated, noting that it really packs a cinnamon punch and that it's a "10/10 not too sweet, strong cinnamon flavor. Would get again."

Back in July, Instagram Costco fan account @costcodeals posted that this massive key lime pie weighs in at a whopping 4.25 pounds! Made with ingredients such as key lime juice and sweetened condensed milk, this item also has a whipped cream topping. The treat was not seen in stores for a while but has finally made a return to the bakery. With this pie, there's no doubting that there's plenty to go around. The dessert is available for purchase for just under $15.

4

Pumpkin Spice Loaf

Members can't help but behold the holiday season with these pumpkin spice loaf desserts.

Topped with cream cheese icing, this yummy dessert costs just $7.99. Not sure if this is worth trying? One Redditor, who claims to be a baker at Costco gave this dessert two thumbs up. In a Reddit thread discussing the beloved pumpkin spice loaf, u/GrrreatFrostedFlakes wrote that "I'm a baker at costco. It's incredible. One of the best new bakery items we've made in several years."

