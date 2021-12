Lockup shakeup: Gov. Mike DeWine, who is seeking re-election next year, announced the director is out at the Ohio Department of Youth Services, the youth prison system previously accused of having a high rate of sexual assault among children in its custody. Ryan Gies will take a non-executive management role at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Amy L. Ast will become the Department of Youth Services director later this month, Laura Hancock reports.

