Photos: Blues 6, Blue Jackets 3

By Christian Gooden St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Anniston Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blues started their scoring spree early in the...

tucsonpost.com

Golden Knights forge through adversity, with Blue Jackets up next

The Vegas Golden Knights will try for their fifth win in six games on Saturday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Carolina on Tuesday to cruise to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, leaving them 4-1-0with one game left on their six-game homestand.
Blue Jackets shut out Jets in Dubois return to Columbus

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets (11-6-0), who have won four of five. Merzlikins made...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes secure point, fall in 7-round shootout to Blue Jackets

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in...
SvoNotes: Blue Jackets start fast then fizzle in loss at Vegas

Las Vegas is the kind of place where your fortunes can turn pretty quickly. It's also a place where it helps to have Lady Luck on your side. Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, they found out those two realities the hard way Saturday night in 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights, ending a two-game winning streak.
#The Blues#Blue Jackets 3#The Columbus Blue Jackets
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner Proving Why He’s Their Perfect Captain

If the Columbus Blue Jackets were going to name a captain as a successor to Nick Foligno, it was going to have to be an obvious choice. The team wanted to see how the new dynamic in the locker room was going to work. However it didn’t take long for...
clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets assign forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund to the Monsters. In three appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Stenlund supplied two penalty minutes and an even rating and added 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes and an even rating in seven appearances for Cleveland this year.
Jenner scores twice, Blue Jackets defeat Coyotes in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Boone Jenner scored two goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-4 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Thursday. Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist and Justin Danforth scored his first NHL goal for the Blue Jackets (9-5-0), who have won five of seven and three straight on the road. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves.
1stohiobattery.com

Plethora Of Scorers, Team-Wide Contributions Elevating Blue Jackets Offense

The Columbus Blue Jackets are scoring goals in bunches. Just on the surface, they're putting up over three goals per game (3.29 per NHL.com) and that's good for ninth overall in the league. Diving deeper under the hood, they are 15th in the league during 5v5 scoring with 30 goals...
SvoNotes: Blue Jackets win another wild one in Arizona

If you're a fan, the Blue Jackets' 5-4 shootout win at Arizona on Thursday night was all you could ask for in a game -- if you managed to stay up until the end. If you're a hockey coach -- say, Brad Larsen -- well, you might end up rubbing your face at the postgame press conference trying to figure out what you just saw.
Reuters

Jack Roslovic powers Blue Jackets past Sabres

Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night. Vladislav Gavrikov scored twice and Max Domi had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who have won three of four. Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves.
Las Vegas Herald

Slumping Sabres will attempt to foil Blue Jackets

The slumping Buffalo Sabres get a chance to quickly put their latest disappointment behind them when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Visiting Buffalo battled the New York Rangers to a draw into the final minute Sunday, but Ryan Lindgren put a shot past Aaron Dell with one second left and the Sabres lost 5-4.
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets end road swing with game at Buffalo

BLUE JACKETS (9-6-0) at SABRES (7-8-2) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (105.7 FM) For much of the season, as we wrote in this space before Saturday's game against Vegas, many of the shortcomings the...
Las Vegas Herald

Stumbling Jets look to get back on track vs. Blue Jackets

Should the Winnipeg Jets need something to hang their hats on heading into Wednesday's clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets to kick off a three-game road trip, they simply need to look at their own history. With their 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, the Jets are on...
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Look To Rebound Against Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York. Division Ranking: 6th in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres battled hard last game against the Rangers but fell short again, 0.7 seconds to be exact, from at least picking up a point. A loss in that fashion should theoretically motivate them to bounce back the next night; however, Buffalo hasn’t won on the second night of a back-to-back yet this season. One sign of hope however, will be the goaltending matchup against the Jackets. While the Sabres are expected to start Tokarski tonight after giving him a rest last night against the Rangers, Columbus is also expected to start Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo has been the shakier of the two Blue Jackets goalies, posting a record of 2-3-0 with a 0.897 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA. If Buffalo can continue the offensive pressure they had against the Rangers the night prior, they should be able to light the lamp multiple times.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Merzlikins stops 36 shots, Blue Jackets blank Jets 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his seventh career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets blanked Winnipeg 3-0 on Wednesday night to hand the Jets their fourth consecutive defeat. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which won for the fourth time in...
arcticicehockey.com

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets are playing each other for the first time since they traded young stars Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois for each other. Laine is away from the Blue Jackets following the death of his father, but Dubois has been playing an unrecognizable brand of hockey for the Jets this year (in a good way).
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Brad Larsen Showing Well So Far

It was a hire that enraged a lot of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ fanbase when it was first announced. Brad Larsen was named head coach after John Tortorella agreed to mutually part ways with the team. Despite bigger names being available such as Gerard Gallant, the Blue Jackets opted to go with the guy they knew best.
1stohiobattery.com

Blues Dominate Blue Jackets; Put Six Goals By Joonas Korpisalo

Well, that was far from ideal. The Blue Jackets didn't have it tonight, and the St. Louis Blues certainly did. Joonas Korpisalo, who has had a rough go of things this season, gave up six goals as the Blues were victorious on Saturday night, 6-3. The first period was pretty...
clevelandstar.com

Canucks look to break out of funk vs. Blue Jackets

The Vancouver Canucks were pegged to be contenders for a playoff spot this season. Instead, as they hit the quarter mark of the season and prepare for Friday's road clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets, they are struggling through a losing skid that has them plummeting down the standings. A...
Buchnevich scores three points for Blues in win against Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Ivan Barbashev scored twice, Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists, and Ville Husso made 24 saves for the Blues (11-7-3), who had lost seven of nine (2-5-2).
