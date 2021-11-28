ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates review – Reggie Yates romp set on New Year’s Eve 1999

By Simran Hans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Reda Elazouar, Jordan Peters and Elliot Edusah in Pirates.

It’s New Year’s Eve 1999 and three best friends are driving around north London in a little yellow Peugeot 205 they’ve christened the “Custard Cream”. Think Superbad, but sweeter, as Cappo (Elliot Edusah), Kidda (a scene-stealing Reda Elazouar) and Two Tonne (Jordan Peters) pursue tickets for a sold-out garage rave on the brink of a new millennium. If all goes to plan, Two Tonne will kiss his crush, Sophie (Kassius Nelson), at the stroke of midnight.

It’s a bouncy, grin-inducing romp through Caribbean takeaways, designer boutiques stacked with Moschino streetwear and one ill-advised trip south of the river. Sunglasses are worn inside; a member of So Solid Crew is set on fire. The film is as irrepressibly likable as its writer-director, the broadcaster and actor Reggie Yates. The period references to toy Tamagotchis, plum-coloured church suits and garage bangers such as Roy Davis Jr’s Gabriel feel ripped directly from his own youth.

The Guardian

