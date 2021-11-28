Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Prediction, Game Preview

The Steelers put up a valiant effort against the Los Angeles Chargers but came up short in the end. First, let me say just say this: I personally do not care who is on the field or who is not on the field. We are the Pittsburgh Steelers. We do not give up forty-one points to anybody. I frankly have no idea what was being called on defense, but knowing that the defense was without several starters, how about we call something that does not put our backups in positions to fail?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO