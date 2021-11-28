ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Prediction, Game Preview

By Pete Fiutak
College Football News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28. Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO. Record: Los Angeles Chargers (6-4), Denver (5-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. –...

collegefootballnews.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

Los Angeles Chargers-Minnesota Vikings Takeaways

Week 10 of the NFL season has come to an end, and there were some surprise finishes during the weekend. The reigning champions, the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dropped the ball against the 2-6 Washington Football Team. The 5-4 New England Patriots blew out the 5-4 Cleveland Browns in what fans expected to be a close battle. And most surprising of all, on Thursday Night Football, the 2-7 Miami Dolphins utterly dominated the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. (All records used are the team’s records prior to Week 10)
NFL
FanSided

3 things we learned from Steelers loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers put up a valiant effort against the Los Angeles Chargers but came up short in the end. First, let me say just say this: I personally do not care who is on the field or who is not on the field. We are the Pittsburgh Steelers. We do not give up forty-one points to anybody. I frankly have no idea what was being called on defense, but knowing that the defense was without several starters, how about we call something that does not put our backups in positions to fail?
NFL
#Ats#Pittsburgh#American Football#Denver Prediction#Cbs#Espn#Bronco#Cfn#Steelers
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Who is the Steelers’ X-Factor in Week 11 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. It is the Steelers’ latest road game, and, hopefully their sixth victory. When looking at the matchup between inter-conference foes, there are players who can be viewed as ‘X-Factors’. What is an ‘X-Factor’?. I would describe an...
NFL
The Phinsider

Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

Week eleven’s Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two AFC squads. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to the west coast this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers are coming off a tie game against what is the worst team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions. The Chargers come into this week coming off a loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Matchups, prediction as AFC playoff race gets real

Sunday Night Football’s Steelers-Chargers game is the perfect showcase of 2021 AFC playoff contenders. The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) are in a three-way tie for the seventh seed despite losing three of their last four games. The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) just tied the worst team in football (the Detroit Lions) and still improved their playoff positioning. These are two very flawed teams, but that doesn’t seem to be disqualifying in the NFL this year. Every team is showing some warts.
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Is slowing down Justin Hebert the only key for Denver to beat the Los Angeles Chargers?

The guys break down the keys for the Broncos to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, talk about how they can slow down Justin Herbert, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
cbslocal.com

2021 Denver Broncos Game Vlog - Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Get a first-person look at what it's like to cover a Denver Broncos game with the sports department with their game day vlogs. In this week's episode: A certain Super Bowl winning QB is at Empower Field to adjust some Madden ratings, Chris Harris Jr. meets with his old teammates on the field after the game, and Pat Surtain II & Javonte Williams at the podium.
NFL
chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad. Originally a fifth-round selection by Cincinnati in the 2018 NFL Draft, Harris has played in 31 games and made eight starts with the Bengals, Broncos, Ravens and 49ers. The Illinois State product recorded 43 tackles (37 solo), four passes defensed and a forced fumble while adding seven special teams tackles. Harris saw the most extensive action of his career with the Broncos in 2019, when he appeared in all 16 games and made six starts, posting 32 tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups. As a senior, he led the team with 14 passes defensed and added a pair of sacks and two interceptions to earn second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press.
NFL

