This game could have gotten a lot worse, but the Rams have plenty of life with a 20-17 deficit against the Green Bay Packers at halftime. Action started with LA punting on their first drive, then Andrew Whitworth getting beaten badly on the next drive by Rashan Gary, resulting in a fumble for Matthew Stafford. The Packers took a quick 7-0 lead, then 10-0 after Sean McVay went for it on fourth-and-1 and failed to convert in his own territory.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO