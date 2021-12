A week after the Buccaneers were the unanimous pick across the board, now the experts aren't so sure. NFL Week 12 will pit the league's number one rushing defense, allowing an average of just 78.4 yards per game, against the league's fourth-ranked rushing offense that's used to bullying their way to 147.9 rushing yards per game. That effort is led by emerging MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor, who in Indy's last three games, has gone well over 100 yards on the ground himself. Coincidence that the Colts are riding a three-game win streak? Not really. Any time Taylor has gone over 100 yards this season on the ground, Indianapolis has come away with a win.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO