While this year somehow crept slowly and at warp-speed at the same time, holiday season has finally arrived at our feet. And shipping issues be damned-we’ve got a great list here of local-to-Connecticut vendors whipping up all sorts of unique goods that will make for a fun gift-giving season. Isn’t that a good feeling? Giving a gift you know someone will love and knowing that it’s locally made? Sure is. Just to be clear, since we all have a bit of wanderlust after these long 18 months, we have included a few vendors beyond the confines of our state for good measure (just order as soon as you finish reading this). Have a wonderful holiday season, everyone!

