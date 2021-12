STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William J. Cioffi, 78, who worked as an accountant for S.A.F. Marine Company and Maersk Shipping Lines where he often traveled to Kuwait and Cape Town, and who was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Rosebank, died Dec. 1, 2021.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO