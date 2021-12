Do you remember, just a few weeks ago, when Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was seemingly on pace to make all kinds of history, and was being touted as an elite deep threat just five games into his career? He had five catches of 40-plus yards in just his first four games. He has only added one more since then—but that doesn’t take away how good he’s been.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO