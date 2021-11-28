ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now -- and It's Not Shiba Inu

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Solana is the fastest-growing crypto ecosystem.
  • Its competitive advantages include super-fast transaction speeds and low costs.
  • Solana should have tremendous room to run despite soaring more than 9,300% over the last 12 months.

I must admit that I've been blown away by what Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has done in a short time. A one-year gain in the ballpark of 54,000,000% tends to impress me. Shiba Inu came out of nowhere to become one of the most talked-about and most popular cryptocurrencies in the world.

But I don't think that Shiba Inu is the best cryptocurrency to buy now. The digital token that's at the top of my list is even more popular (at least, based on market cap). And I think it could be a huge winner over the next few years. Here are four reasons why Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is the one cryptocurrency I'd buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MskHx_0d8QjXK700
Image source: Getty Images.

1. The fastest-growing crypto ecosystem

Real-world utility is an important consideration in my view when considering cryptocurrencies. That's a top reason why I like Solana.

There are currently around 500 projects built on Solana. They include decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, games, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Web3 apps. One project that I find especially intriguing is Star Atlas. It's a massive multiplayer metaverse. Star Atlas CEO Michael Wagner said, "The overall vision for Star Atlas is not possible on any other blockchain."

Granted, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has even more projects built on it. But Solana is the fastest-growing crypto ecosystem on the planet. I wouldn't say it's an "Ethereum killer" because I don't think that Ethereum is going away. However, my take is that Solana will continue to gain ground and remain the top competitor to Ethereum.

2. The fastest blockchain in the world

The most important reason why Solana is attracting so many developers is its transaction speed. It's the fastest blockchain in the world, by far.

That's actually putting it mildly. Ethereum processes between 15 and 45 transactions per second. Another top up-and-coming cryptocurrency, Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), processes around 250 transactions per second. Solana can handle roughly 50,000 transactions per second.

Ethereum's Eth2 upgrade could change the dynamics. It could scale up to 100,000 transactions per second. However, the full upgrade won't happen until sometime next year.

Does this change my optimism about Solana? Nope. It could become even faster, too. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has stated publicly that the Solana blockchain is "about four times slower than it should be."

3. Low costs

Another great advantage for Solana is its low costs. Transaction costs are less than $0.01. Even better, the blockchain's scalability will allow those costs to remain low.

This competitive edge shouldn't be understated. Ethereum transaction fees have skyrocketed. As a result, some are leaving the popular blockchain.

Hedge fund CEO Su Zhu is one of the most prominent cryptocurrency investors in the world. The billionaire recently tweeted that he has "abandoned" Ethereum after previously being a key supporter. He blamed the high gas fees. Zhu also tweeted that "the millions of new users coming" shouldn't "be ashamed for going to other ecosystems," nor should "developers be shamed for building on them."

Solana is and will likely continue to be a key beneficiary as users and developers switch from high-cost blockchains to lower-cost alternatives.

4. More room to run

Sure, Solana is near its all-time highs after soaring more than 9,300% over the last 12 months. However, I think the cryptocurrency still has a lot more room to run.

Solana's market cap currently stands at close to $65 billion. That ranks Solana as the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency on the market. But its market cap is still less than one-sixteenth the size of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) and a little under one-eighth the size of Ethereum's.

I don't expect Solana to deliver as staggering of a return over the next few years as Shiba Inu has over the last 12 months. But I don't look for Shiba Inu to provide a repeat performance, either.

What I do expect is that Solana's blazingly fast processing speeds and super-low costs will continue to attract developers. And I think that it will remain the fastest-growing crypto ecosystem. This should result in Solana generating impressive returns over the long term.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Solana in the Dust

Solana has outperformed most other cryptocurrencies this year -- but not all of them. Only a few cryptocurrencies have outperformed Solana so far this year, which is not surprising given that Solana is up 11,700% since Jan. 1. Right now, metaverse tokens like Axie Infinity and Sandbox are producing higher...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Crashing Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 7.37% lower over 24 hours at $0.00004272 early Thursday. What’s Moving? The token has risen 5.05% over a seven-day trailing period. SHIB fell 7.07% and 3.68% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively, over 24 hours. Over a period of 90 days, SHIB...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Kraken Listing Take SHIB to 1 Cent?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme cryptocurrency that has been getting popular at the cost of fellow meme crypto Dogecoin, received another boost after Kraken listed it. Kraken is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list SHIB—another sign of its growing popularity. What’s the prediction for SHIB and can it hit 1 cent after the Kraken listing?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3#Star Atlas#Eth
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market surges as Facebook ends cryptocurrency ad ban

The price of bitcoin has settled at around $57,000 on Thursday after yo-yoing between $59,000 and $53,000 throughout the week.BTC remains in limbo following last week’s flash crash, which some analysts mistook for the start of a bear market that would see its price continue to tumble in the short term. The cryptocurrency’s subsequent rebound gave bullish investors hope that new all-time highs were imminent but the market has now lost momentum in either direction.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have all surged over the last 24 hours, with the latter rising by nearly 10 per...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Did A Canadian Healthcare Company Add $1.5M Shiba Inu To Its Balance Sheet?

Canadian healthcare company Ask The Doctor has added $1.5 million worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its balance sheet. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, the Toronto-based telehealth service said it had acquired 31 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth approximately $1.5 million, at the time. The company also...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

4 Altcoins to Watch Closely in December

From metaverse to sports tokens, there's something for everyone in this month's list. Crypto had a rocky month in November as tax reporting rules and COVID news pulled prices down. We've got the metaverse, Web3, smart contracts, and sports tokens on our radar. November was a rough month for cryptocurrencies....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $885M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $885,072,791.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3Jhoce3xPfJZJT75DxJF3BaRRy47SuYtLi. $885 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 36d9JVt4CdPjuYKEGnLwvjNrFE4vt365LA. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Stays Below $60K, Ethereum Marks Key Milestone, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Trade In The Red As Analysts Warn Crypto Market Not Yet Out Of Woods

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 0.75% at $2.62 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.53% lower over 24 hours at $57,113.46. For the week, BTC fell 0.98%. The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy