Jimmy Kimmel spoke passionately about infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, using his monologue to call out those who have threatened the scientist who is simply trying to keep people safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. “If you’ve been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn’t the virus or the ‘do my own research’ geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine,” said Kimmel. “The real enemy is Dr. Fauci.” The late-night show played a number of clips of media outlets such as Fox News making claims that Fauci has gone “totally insane” —...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO