Keira Knightley thinks movie should have warning

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeira Knightley thinks her new movie, 'Silent Night', should "come with a warning". The 36-year-old actress is concerned the black comedy will hit too close to home because of the coronavirus pandemic, as although it features a threat to the world due to climate change, not a virus, it features topics...

Comments / 18

Pat Gomez
4d ago

I have to put the phrase "lived experience" in my lexicon next to "unconscious bias."

Reply
9
Dave S
4d ago

Just another leftist propaganda piece, it should come with a warning!!!

Reply
17
dill baniels
4d ago

its kinda lame when someone has to call out how 'edgy' they are being. it's like referring to yourself as humble, you can but it really doesn't mean anything coming from yourself.

Reply
2
