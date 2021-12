Marcus Mariota is healthy again and his red zone presence provided a much-needed spark in the Raiders 36-33 win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Raiders have been inconsistent in the red zone this year and Mariota’s athleticism might be one of the solutions to the problem. Mariota is extremely difficult to defend around the goal line and he could also add an element to the Raiders’ offense similar to what Taysom Hill gives the New Orleans Saints.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO