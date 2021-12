The federal government has launched an unprecedented investigation into the operations of food retailers and suppliers amid the supply chain crisis. The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers and consumer good suppliers to provide "detailed information to help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy." The orders have been sent to Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Associated Wholesale Grocers, McLane Co., Procter & Gamble, Tyson Foods and Kraft Heinz. The companies will have 45 days from the date they received the order to respond.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO