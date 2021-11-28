ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmM0f_0d8Qfiei00

DUBAI (Reuters) - Amazon has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to establish a fulfilment centre by 2024 to be built in accordance with the company’s carbon-reduction strategies, the Abu Dhabi government’s media office said on Sunday

The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector and retail ecosystem and will be in line with the UAE’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the media office added.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

British asset manager abrdn buys interactive investor for $2 billion

Abrdn is to buy investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash. Banks and asset managers are looking at ways to capture a new breed of investors. Shares in abrdn, created via a merger of asset managers Standard Life and Aberdeen, fell 2.3%. Abrdn is to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain's Nationwide names TSB's Debbie Crosbie as next chief

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society, Britain’s second-biggest provider of home loans, said on Friday it has appointed Debbie Crosbie as its new chief executive officer. Crosbie, who is currently the CEO of Spain’s Sabadell’s TSB unit, will take over from Joe Garner in the first half of 2022....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt Media Office#Uae
Reuters

UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets

DUBAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - France and the United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday that they had signed deal on the supply of 80 Rafale warplanes, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation . French President Emmanuel Macron has forged a good relationship with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia files court cases for fines on annual turnover of Google, Meta - RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s state communications regulator Roskomnadzor has filed administrative cases at a Moscow court against Google and Meta that could see fines imposed on the U.S. tech firms’ annual turnover in Russia, the RIA news agency reported on Friday. Roskomnadzor in October threatened both Alphabet’s Google...
BUSINESS
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
industryglobalnews24.com

Abu Dhabi has made its mark as a Technology Hub, says the Chief Executive Officer of Aspire, Dr. Arthur Morrish

Dr. Arthur Morrish is the CEO of Aspire, technology management that is vertical of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). Dr. Morrish says that in less than fifty years, the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi in particular has made its mark in the world of Technology, Research and Development, and Innovation. He believes that Abu Dhabi has put in great and planned effort in order to achieve this success. So....
BUSINESS
homecrux.com

World First Warner Bros. Hotel Opens in Abu Dhabi

The world’s first Warner Bros. hotel is now open and welcoming guests with open arms. The five-star hotel is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The US entertainment conglomerate recently set its foot in the hospitality industry with a long-standing partnership with Hilton and Miral – an investment company responsible for the development of Yas Island.
MIDDLE EAST
routesonline.com

Route Analysis: Abu Dhabi-Delhi

A fourth destination in India is joining Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network from Nov. 24 when the ULCC begins flying to the country’s capital Delhi. The airline, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, launched its inaugural flights to India earlier this month, connecting Abu Dhabi (AUH) with Calicut (CCJ), Cochin ({{COK}}) and Trivandrum ({{TRV}}).
WORLD
theloadstar.com

Amazon adds 'upstream' warehouse layer to feed fulfilment centres

Amazon is to insert an extra layer of warehousing in its parcel distribution infrastructure, between its fulfilment and distribution centres. It has started trials with clients of its Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) programme, feeding fulfilment centres “from upstream, for more seamless replenishment”. “These new facilities are essentially for inventory staging,”...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says expects no shift in investment strategy in 2022

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, its group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday. Areas such as renewables, technology and life sciences will continue to remain themes for...
WORLD
Reuters

Surging inflation pressure curbs growth in UK services firms: PMI

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The strongest inflation pressures in at least 23 years crimped the recovery of British services companies from the COVID-19 pandemic in November and dented optimism for the coming year, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi to delist from New York exchange

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would start the process of delisting its shares from the New York stock exchange and prepare a Hong Kong listing, shortly after US regulators adopted a rule that would allow them to remove foreign firms. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent -- and just months after its mammoth New York debut. "After careful consideration, (Didi) will start the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange from today, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the company said in a statement on social media. The ride-hailing firm's IPO in June was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by China's internet watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity -- news that came just days after the listing that sent the shares plunging.
BUSINESS
AFP

Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time

Tel Aviv is the world's most expensive city to live in as soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally, according to a survey published on Wednesday.  Damascus was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in. am/phz/pbr
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy