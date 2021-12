The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to kill a woman and her neighbor. Deputies were called out to a home on Orleans Court where the woman told them 39-year-old Mark Anthony Hoover of Gray chased her into her home with a loaded gun as she tried to keep him out. When the victim ran to a nearby neighbor’s home, she told police Hoover fired shots in her direction. Police say while the woman was able to get inside the home, Hoover beat on the door and threatened to shoot everyone inside, which included two children. Once deputies were called, Hoover fled in a car. They soon found him on Highway 1232 and pulled him over. During a search, deputies found the gun under the passenger seat. Hoover is charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO