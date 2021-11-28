Tonight's Forecast: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow flurries

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Lake effect snow showers linger west of US-131 tonight with any accumulation remaining minor. Temperatures dive into the middle 20s tonight, making for a chilly start on Monday morning. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated for the majority of Monday, before a system sweeps in late in the afternoon and evening. While most of the precipitation will be snow, a wintry mix will be possible at times as temperatures rise above freezing during the day. Current models show snow accumulation for most around an inch by Monday night, with locations north of I-96 closer to 2 inches. Locations near I-94 are likely to receive less than an inch of snow accumulation. Slick travel conditions are likely, especially into Tuesday morning. The chance of rain showers and warmer temperatures returns late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for all updates!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated lingering flurry. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the middle 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light afternoon and evening rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower late evening and overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy, with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY : Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

