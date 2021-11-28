ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Ottawa County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 56% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago
Some 56% of people living in Ottawa County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 23, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Ohio reported 1,653,380 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Ohio as of Nov. 23 are Delaware County (71%), Union County (59%), Warren County (59%), Franklin County (59%) and Lake County (59%).

How many people in Ottawa County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 60% of people in Ottawa County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 24,415 people
  • 56% of people in Ottawa County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 22,754 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Ohio have been vaccinated so far?

  • 58% of people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 6,767,599 people
  • 53% of people in Ohio are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,171,795 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

Ottawa County, OH
