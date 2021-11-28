Beyond Books: Gift Giving Guide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By James Hill
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 5 days ago

So many books, so little time! That’s just one of the great things about the public library. You can borrow a book without any obligation to like it—or even read it! Sometimes though there are books that you want to own or, better yet, give to someone. In preparation for the upcoming holidays, here is a list of worthy books compiled by library staff that you might consider gifting to a bookworm.

"Aaron Slater," Illustrator by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts (Picture Book)

Part of the “Questioneers Picture Book Series,” this is a beautiful story about reading and writing struggles. Compelling and uplifting.

"Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: the Story of Schitt’s Creek" by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy.

The father/son duo behind the hit series teamed up to create this coffee table book perfect for browsing. A guaranteed hit for the Schitt’s fan on your holiday list.

"A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries 2003-2020" by David Sedaris (Nonfiction)

A glimpse into the everyday life of Sedaris. Full of sometimes funny, insightful and crazy things that happen to him on his travels and at home. A perfect gift for any Sedaris fan.

"Dear White Friend: The Realities of Race, the Power of Relationships and Our Path to Equity" by Melvin Gravely (Nonfiction)

This timely book has been selected for the library’s next Big Read project (in cooperation with Adena Health System). Watch for a schedule of upcoming programs in 2022, including a visit from the author on Tuesday, February 2.

"Dog Eat Dog" by David Rosenfelt (Mystery Fiction)

For dog and mystery lovers. This latest in the long-running series is its best in a while. By taking the story out of New Jersey, the series feels fresh again.

"Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach (Nonfiction)

A quick read on the vagrancies of wildlife and humans and the quest to outsmart each other.

"The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood (Romance Fiction)

A fun take on the fake dating trope. Our heroine is a science grad student who makes a deal to date a professor known for being a bit of an arrogant jerk…but is there more to him? The characters are based on Rey and Kylo Ren from Star Wars.

"My Monster and Me" by Nadiya Hussain and Ella Bailey (Picture Book)

If watching “The Great British Baking Show” is a family activity in your house, then you’ll recognize Nadiya Hussain. This book addresses worry and anxiety for little ones.

"The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne" by Jonathan Stroud (Middle Grade Fantasy Fiction)

Action! Humor! Dystopia! What else could a young reader ask for?

"The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien (Literary Fiction)

A historical novel set in the American Library in Paris as Nazi occupation is unfolding. Recommended to anyone who reads for characters, history, and rich storytelling.

"The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self" by Martha Beck (Nonfiction)

Beck outlines a path for uniting the splintered parts of ourselves with insights from her own life and guided meditative activities all framed as an epic quest. For anyone seeking self-awareness and growth.

Other titles to consider:

  • "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune (Fantasy Fiction)
  • "How to Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back" by Jeff Tweedy (Nonfiction)
  • "Once upon a Broken Heart" by Stephanie Garber (Teen Fiction)
  • The Raven Cycle series by Maggie Stiefvater (Teen Fantasy Fiction)
  • "The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris (Literary Fiction)

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­James Hill is an avid reader who loves to recommend and give books as gifts.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Beyond Books: Gift Giving Guide

