Views From The Brazos: Baylor Remains Perfect at McLane

Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer knows who his top candidate would be if he were in charge of choosing the next Oklahoma head man. Mike Leach is a name both Sooners fans and former coach Lincoln Riley is familiar with, and Switzer believes he’d be the perfect fit. “I...
After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
On Saturday, college football fans will get the matchup they’ve been waiting for all year. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide travel to Atlanta for an SEC championship bout against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia quickly asserted itself as the top team in the nation, thanks to an outstanding defense. But,...
Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
Let's go back to 2019. LSU came to town holding the number 1 ranking in the nation. Alabama looked ready to knock the Tigers off the pedestal. Unfortunately for us, the game ended in the Tigers victorious 46-41. We all felt bad after that loss, but one person certainly was reveling in Tide fans' sorrows.
5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
Nobody can really blame Riley for his decision to ditch the Sooners, but the way he went about it definitely left something to be desired. His manner of handling himself is why this one-word sign went up at Oklahoma after his exit, not the fact that he left. On Tuesday...
It's late in the college football season, which means that there are plenty of rumors regarding whether Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend next year. It looks like he'll be giving it another go. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Kelly will...
The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
Kirk Herbstreit has fired back at a fan who did not appreciate his opinion on Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings about what happens to Alabama if Georgia beats the Crimson Tide in Atlanta. The debate, which included interjection from Tim Brando, focused on Alabama still getting in the Playoff even...
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
Comments / 0