Emotional investing has the potential to cause traders to act on impulses that can negatively impact their trading strategy and profits. When it comes to investing, emotions might be one of the most difficult obstacles to overcome. Consequently, it is one of the main reasons investors lose money when trading cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, emotions are a natural response to the market’s ups and downs, as panic weighs in when the market dips or FOMO takes root as the price of an asset hits new all-time highs. As any investor would know, acting on these impulses results in selling too soon and losing out on profits or buying too late as profits take a downward turn. While these emotions are common in traditional markets, they are almost said to be amplified in the cryptocurrency world, which is notorious for price volatility that results in larger swings and higher rewards.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO