Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette admits he will consider options in January

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 5 days ago

Alexandre Lacazette has confessed his agents are already considering possible moves away from Arsenal as he approaches the end of his contract. The 30-year-old is nearing the final six months of his current deal and would be free to discuss a free transfer overseas once the January window opens if he...

www.90min.com

