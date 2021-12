ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The lights are out at Tyler Dalton-Perry’s house as he sitting behind bars facing several charges related to elder abuse from events around November 20. According to Enterprise police, Dalton-Perry is accused of prohibiting the victim, Ms. Perry, from having any visitors. On top of this, he would threaten to shoot […]

COFFEE COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO